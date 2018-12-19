Game Preview | Team Back at Home Before Annual Holiday Trip

Scene Setter:

A challenging back-to-back started in auspicious fashion for the 76ers (20-12).

The ending, however, didn’t go their way.

On Sunday afternoon, with Jimmy Butler back in the mix, the team rode a triple-double effort from Ben Simmons to a sound 128-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.

The focus swiftly shifted to San Antonio, where the Sixers’ mission Monday was to come up with another rare win in a perennially difficult arena, AT&T Center (the Sixers won there last January for the first time in 14 years).

Despite a hot start - the Sixers shot 53.8 percent from the field in the opening quarter - the Spurs ultimately pulled away. The veteran combo of DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Rudy Gay proved too much, teaming up for 61 points in San Antonio’s 123-96 triumph.

“You’re going to have nights like that,” said Jimmy Butler. “I hope we get a night like that soon, when everything you put up is going in.”

Starting with Wednesday’s match-up against the New York Knicks (9-23), the Sixers will start to wrap up what’s been a relatively home-heavy stretch of the schedule. They’ll have played 11 of 15 at The Center by the time Saturday’s game with the Toronto Raptors rolls around.

Then, it’s off to Boston on Christmas Day for the opener of a season-long five-game road trip.

But for now, the Sixers will aim to keep the wins coming in South Philadelphia. They’re an NBA-best 14-3 at home, having posted one of those victories at the expense of the Knicks, 117-91, on November 28th.

Opponent Outlook:

It certainly hasn’t been going great lately for the New York Knicks. They’ll head into Wednesday’s Atlantic Division pairing having dropped seven of eight contests.

Ranked second-to-last in the league in defense (113.2 points allowed per 100 possessions), New York has surrendered at least 100 points in all but one of its 32 tilts.

Four games ago, rookie forward Kevin Knox was moved into the starting line-up. The no. 9 overall pick’s promotion was preceded by a 26-point, 15-rebound effort against Charlotte.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app