Game Preview | Taking Momentum Out West

Scene Setter:

Although the 76ers (32-17) will be shorthanded Saturday when they visit the Denver Nuggets (32-15), Brett Brown says there are more than a few things to be excited about.

For starters, the Sixers have won five of their last six as they embark on a four-game trip against Western Conference opponents.

“Right now, I feel great about our team. I like where we’re heading,” Brown said. “We’ve been winning some games against some pretty good teams.”

The Nuggets are up next, and the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (rest), Wilson Chandler (hamstring), and Jimmy Butler (wrist).

Brown will look to his available guys to respond to the challenge.

JJ Redick in particular has been having a strong season, averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game, including a 19-point effort in Wednesday’s 122-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

In each of his appearances in the month of January, Redick has scored at least 15.

Redick’s shooting partner, rookie Landry Shamet, has scored 14 and 18 points off the bench, respectively, in his two most recent outings against San Antonio and Houston. Shamet averages 1.8 3-pointers made per game, second among all rookies.

“I say it all the time, he is a grown-up, he’s not your typical rookie,” Redick said of Shamet. “It’s fun to see a guy who’s 21 years old and is already, basically a pro. He acts like a pro, he plays like a pro.”

T.J. McConnell is another player in the midst of a productive stretch. He recorded 10 points and eight dimes off the bench in Wednesday’s contest, and scored 12 against the Rockets Monday.

Also expected to be available Saturday is Corey Brewer, a former Nugget who signed a second 10-day contract with the Sixers earlier this week. In his three games with the Sixers, Brewer has started twice, guarding some of the league’s best in James Harden and DeMar DeRozan.

“What I do is I play hard, I bring energy and I do whatever it takes to win games,” Brewer said.

Simple as that.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nuggets began their season as one of the league’s biggest surprises, winning nine of their first 10 games. Center Nikola Jokic is averaging a career-highs in points (19.8) and assists (7.7). In his third NBA season, point guard Jamal Murray is averaging 18.5 points per game. The team has won four of their last six, including a 132-95 rout of the Phoenix Suns (11-40) Friday night.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app