Game Preview | A Stop at Home to Host Sacramento

The 76ers (11-6) will look to stay undefeated at home Wednesday when as the Sacramento Kings (7-9) visit the Center.

Josh Richardson has found his stride in a big way lately, scoring 25 points Monday in Toronto, following a 32-point game Saturday versus his former Miami Heat squad.

Richardson shot 68.8% (11-of-16) from long range over those two games.

“Just starting to find my spots - It’s the first time I’ve ever not played for the Heat,” Richardson said Monday. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff to figure out, but I’m starting to figure out just where I fit.”

.@J_Rich1 had himself a night. 25 PTS | 6 REB pic.twitter.com/OAWZS6jPqX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 27, 2019

Tobias Harris has also found his spots lately, converting 56.9% from the field and 50.2% from deep over the last six games.

The Sixers boast a defensive rating of 97.7 at home (no. 3 in NBA), and a 12.4 net rating at home (no.2 in NBA).

As far as other impressive home stats go, the team is also third in the league in rebounds per game (50.3) and fourth in steals per game (8.7).

The Sixers and Kings last met on March 15 at the Center, where the Sixers took home the 123-114 victory.

Joel Embiid posted a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double, along with three assists and four blocks.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Kings visit Philadelphia as the last stop on a four-game East Coast swing. Sacramento is 1-2 thus far on the trip, most recently losing Monday to the Celtics, 103-102.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game. Monday in Boston, he finished with 41 points and 11 threes, shooting 57.7% from the field and 52.4% from deep.

