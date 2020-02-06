Game Preview | Seeking a Repeat Performance Versus Bucks

The 76ers (31-20) have an opportunity to bounce back in a big way Thursday, as they visit the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (43-7).

Last time the Sixers met the Bucks, it went quite well.

Holding reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 8-for-27 shooting, the Sixers handed the Bucks what was only their fifth loss of the season at The Center on Christmas Day.

In the 121-109 win, Joel Embiid posted a dominant 31-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tobias Harris added 22 points, while Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and 14 assists.

Furkan Korkmaz brought an excellent bench performance to the Christmas festivities, adding 16 points by hitting four of his five 3-point attempts, and finishing a game-high plus-20.

Following three straight losses on a difficult road trip, the Sixers will look to repeat the result from that first meeting with Milwaukee.

“Our backs are against the wall right now… so we have to respond,” Al Horford said at Wednesday’s practice. “And I believe that our team has responded every time this year from adversity.”

Brett Brown’s focus at practice was continued growth and moving forward.

“[We] had a great practice today, and excited to go play the best team in the NBA tomorrow,” Brown said.

To add to the excitement surrounding Thursday’s matchup, All-Star team captain Antetokounmpo will select his team - which could include Embiid, Simmons, or both - to be aired prior to tip off on TNT.

Thursday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Boasting the best record in the league, the Bucks started hot and have stayed hot this season. The team has only lost once in their last 12 games, falling to the Nuggets Friday at home.

Antetokounmpo has had another standout season, averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He leads Milwaukee in all three categories. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton is averaging 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT / TNTdrama.com/watchTNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic