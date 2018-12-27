Game Preview | Road Trip Picks Up in Utah

Scene Setter:

Delaware Valley fans will be up late Thursday as the 76ers (22-13) visit the Utah Jazz (17-18) for a 10:30 EST tip.

The contest at Vivint Smart Home Arena is the second of five games on the team’s current road trip, and the first of four against Western Conference opponents.

Despite the Sixers suffering a tough loss, 121-114, in overtime against the Celtics on Christmas Day, Brett Brown saw bright spots in his lineup.

“The starting five, for the very large majority of the game, was excellent,” Brown said. “I thought their spirit was great, I thought their defensive energy was great. We need to continue to work with those starters on closing out games.”

Joel Embiid got hot on Christmas, leading the club with 34 points and 16 rebounds. Ben Simmons recorded 11 points, 14 rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

The Sixers topped the Jazz, 113-107, November 16th at The Center in their first meeting this season. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his home debut, while Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points on 13-35 shooting.

“Everybody wants to win,” Butler said about his new team that night. “I think everybody is such a good basketball player, and we all want to do right.”

After beating the Jazz the first time around, the Sixers proceeded to win eight of their next nine contests. The club is hoping round two will have a similar springboard effect.

Opponent Outlook:

Donovan Mitchell leads Utah, averaging just over 20 points per game for the second consecutive season. The Jazz came out on top against the Trail Blazers Christmas Day, 117-96. 2018 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert blocked a season-high seven shots in the victory, and is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game.

Follow Along: