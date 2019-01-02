Game Preview | Road Trip Ends With Back-to-Back in Phoenix

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (24-14) will face the Suns (9-29) for one final game out West before closing the book on their five-game road trip.

This visit to Phoenix marks the second half of a back-to-back that started with a bang—a 119-113 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Brett Brown credited much of his squad’s wire-to-wire victory to sharing the ball.

“We had 20 assists in the first half,” Brown said postgame. “We shot at a high percent. I thought that the notion that ‘the pass is king’ was especially true in the first half. I thought that our offense was excellent.”

After sitting out against the Trail Blazers with left knee soreness, Joel Embiid returned to the floor with a splash. The big man scored 15 points in the first quarter, and finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds overall.

While the Sixers had a 41-point first-quarter Tuesday, and led by as many as 24 points, the Clippers refused go quietly, cutting the gap to as few as four points in the fourth quarter.

Solid performances from starters JJ Redick (18 pts) and Ben Simmons (14 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast) combined with bench contributions from Jonah Bolden (9 pts, 6 reb), Mike Muscala (10 pts, 5 reb) and T.J. McConnell (11 pts) pushed the Sixers over the top.

The team will seek another season sweep Wednesday against the Suns (9-29) in Phoenix, after winning the first meeting between the teams, 119-114, at The Center on November 19th.

Opponent Outlook:

Led by fourth-year guard Devin Booker (21.5 ppg), the Suns are one of the younger squads in the league this year. Deandre Ayton (17.0 ppg, 60.5% fg), the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, has started strong in his rookie campaign. Kelly Oubre Jr. joined the Suns in December in the Trevor Ariza trade, and is averaging 11.7 points per game of the bench through seven games with his new team. The Suns have dropped five of their last six.

Follow Along:

