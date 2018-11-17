Game Preview | Road-Heavy Stretch Ends in Charlotte

Scene Setter:

There’s only one NBA team still unbeaten at home, and, by no accident, it happens to be the one that resides in South Philadelphia.

With Friday’s inspired, Jimmy Butler-infused 113-107 victory over the Utah Jazz, the 76ers (10-7) moved to 8-0 at The Center.

They’ve now won 18 consecutive home games overall, dating back to March 16th of last season. The streak is six wins shy of the franchise record (24) established during the club’s 1982-83 championship campaign.

“I’m just so happy to get that first win,” said Butler, who praised the energy of the sell-out crowd of 20,485.

“Our fans are always great,” Amir Johnson said. “‘Philly Hard,’ that’s what we preach in the locker room. Our fans were definitely here for us tonight cheering for us, and we appreciate them.”

But Saturday, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers will make one more stop on the road, in Charlotte, before getting their first chance to settle in for an extended stretch on Broad & Pattison.

The Sixers have already beaten the Hornets (7-7) twice this fall, by two points the first time, and one point eight days ago.

Starting Monday, the Sixers will play three straight, six of their next seven, and nine of their next 12 at The Center.

In theory, a good opportunity looms.

“We want to try to get rolling right now,” said Johnson. “We have a new team right now, we’re just trying to get things together.”

Against Charlotte, though, the focus is nabbing another road victory, something that, so far, has been less frequent for the Sixers.

“We’re definitely looking for more road wins,” Johnson said. “We’re going to figure it out, we’re going to get it together.”

Opponent Outlook:

Speaking of teams that have fared well at home, Charlotte, 4-2 at Spectrum Centre, is one of them. More specifically, the Hornets are one of the NBA’s best statistical home clubs to-date. Charlotte’s 15.1 net rating at home ranks second in the league, while its 117.1 offensive rating is good for no. 1 overall.

Kemba Walker is in the midst of a potent start to the season, but has had three days to sit on a season-low seven-point performance in the Hornets’ most recent game, a 24-point loss Tuesday to Cleveland.

On the year, Walker is seventh in scoring (26.4 ppg), and second in 3-pointers made (52). He went for 37 and 30 points in games against the Sixers October 27th and November 9th, respectively.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app