Game Preview | Rematch in Miami

The 76ers (31-19) will wrap up their four-game season series with the Heat (33-15) Monday in Miami.

The Sixers’ last visit to Miami brought a battle that came down to the wire in overtime. After late-game heroics from Josh Richardson and Ben Simmons sent the game to extra minutes, the Sixers ultimately fell, 117-116.

Joel Embiid led the team in that game, finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block. He made 11 of 16 shots from the field in the outing. Ben Simmons also posted a 15-point, 11-assist double-double in the matchup.

This season’s first meeting between the teams on Nov. 23 was another one to remember - as the Sixers notched a commanding 113-86 win at The Center.

Richardson, a Heat draft pick who is currently rehabbing a hamstring injury, was fantastic in that first matchup, finishing with a game-high 32 points (including 6 threes) on 11-for-15 shooting in his first game facing his former team.

Embiid had another strong showing in that first meeting, tallying 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

We think @JoelEmbiid had a good time tonight. 23 PTS | 11 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/19RBmYFiSX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2019

Now, as the Sixers hope to rebound from a pair of tough road losses, a win in Miami could have major implications as the Eastern Conference standings continue to take shape.

The Heat currently occupy the no. 4 seed in the East, while the Sixers hold no. 6. Only two wins separate the no. 3 through no. 6 seeds in the Conference.

Monday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Much like their opponent, the Heat are one of the best teams in the NBA at home, where they hold a 21-3 record. After a hot start to its season, Miami has gone 6-5 in its last 11 games.

Jimmy Butler continues to lead his team in scoring (20.3 ppg) and sharing (6.3 apg) while first-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic