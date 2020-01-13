Game Preview | Rematch in Indiana

The 76ers (25-15) have a chance to split their road trip when they visit the Pacers (25-14) Monday in Indianapolis.

After the Sixers’ strong first half in Saturday's 109-91 loss to Dallas,, the Mavs surged for a 32-16 third quarter advantage that would make the difference.

“It was a tale of two halves, for sure,” Brett Brown said.

The loss in Dallas followed perhaps one of the Sixers’ most impressive wins this season. Shorthanded, they beatthe Boston Celtics, 109-98, Thursday in South Philadelphia.

“You just move on,” Brown said Saturday. “Not so long ago we beat a really good Boston Celtic team, and this is life in our league. You’ve just got to lock in and make sure you identify the things that produced this result.”

The Sixers turned the ball over just four times in Dallas, and shared 22 assists on their 37 field goals.

Now, visiting Pacers (24-15) for the second time in two weeks, the Sixers will look to bounce back and gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings, where just three wins separate teams No. 2 through No. 6.

Monday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Including the New Year’s Eve matchup against the Sixers, the Pacers have split their last six games, 3-3. Most recently, they won in Chicago Friday.

Miles Turner impressed in the team’s 116-105 victory over the Bulls, recording a season-high 27 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in both scoring (18.0 ppg) and rebounding (13.1 rpg) this season.

