Game Preview | Primetime Pairing With Houston Marks MLK Day

Scene Setter:

After the 76ers’ (30-17) tough 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Brett Brown, Ben Simmons, and JJ Redick shared one major takeaway:

It felt like a playoff game.

When the Houston Rockets (26-19) come to South Philadelphia for the first and only time this season, they can expect a similar atmosphere — the Sixers playing hard, and a crowd that has their back.

Monday’s game marks the third in a stretch featuring 11 playoff-seeded opponents in 12 games. The stretch begun with a resounding 120-96 victory over the Pacers in Indianapolis on Thursday, and continued with Saturday’s thriller at The Center.

Despite the loss, Brett Brown said he’s proud of the work his team is doing.

“I think there is a spirit amongst our group,” Brown said. “Tonight, we came so close to stealing a game in pretty dramatic fashion, in a very aggressive way, in a team way.”

That team spirit, along with sharing the ball, has been among Brown’s top priorities in recent weeks. It shows, as the Sixers have out-assisted each of their last three opponents. They are second-best in the league in assists in January, averaging 30.4 per game.

Also this month, the team has also gotten to the line more than any other team (30.4 fta per game), and is shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, good for third-best overall.

“I think everybody’s playing harder, and realizing there’s another level,” Ben Simmons said Saturday.

Simmons has recorded double-doubles in five of his last six games. On Saturday, Simmons collected 20 points on 8-12 shooting, along with 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Joel Embiid has scored more than 20 points in his last 13 appearances. He recorded his 20th 30-plus point performance this season in Saturday’s contest—the only player with more such games is Houston’s James Harden (29).

Last season, the Sixers and Rockets split their season series, 1-1.

Opponent Outlook:

The Rockets are 4-4 in their last eight contests. With Chris Paul (hamstring) and Clint Capela (thumb) currently sidelined, James Harden has led the league in scoring this season (35.7 ppg). In the Rockets’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Harden recorded 48 points while Eric Gordon scored 30.

Follow Along:

