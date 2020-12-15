Game Preview | Preseason Begins Hosting Boston

Despite the condensed offseason and preseason, the 76ers’ training camp has been a productive one, from top to bottom.

As the group blends young stars with veterans, and returners with newcomers, all under a new coaching staff, the transition period has been energizing and - relatively - smooth.

Doc Rivers says he’s been impressed with his bench, as many Sixers have stepped up their games.

Tuesday brings the group’s first competitive test, hosting the Boston Celtics at The Center for its first preseason matchup.

After Monday’s practice, Rivers expressed his excitement to watch a Shake Milton/Furkan Korkmaz backup backcourt, and gave props to rookie Tyrese Maxey.

“I’m really excited to see them all play,” Rivers said. “Shake and Furkan playing together... I definitely want to see Tyrese with that group as well, because of his ballhandling ability.”

Another standout? Veteran presence Mike Scott.

“Mike Scott has had a phenomenal training camp,” Rivers said. “Not a good one, a phenomenal one. I’m really happy for him. He had a shot with me the first time, and I think he knows what I’m looking for out of him. You can see he’s come in very comfortable. He’s been great.”

Milton has garnered consistent praise from his new head coach throughout training camp.

“Shake could be a starter or a sixth man,” Rivers said. “Shake is going to be a heck of a basketball player. You can see it all over him.”

Matisse Thybulle is happy to pass the rookie torch to Maxey, who Thybulle says is excelling in a familiar way:

“Defensively, he’s got a really high motor,” Thybulle said of Maxey. “He’s strong for being a young kid, so he’s not dying on screens. He gets through, makes second efforts. These are things that go a long way. These are things that got me on the court last season.

“It’s cool to see him coming in with that, and taking pride in doing it. He’s off to a great start.”

As for Thybulle, you can bet he’ll continue making an impact defensively in his sophomore season.

“You see guys who are already playing at a high level playing at a higher level, and you see new guys coming and feeding off the energy,” Thybulle said. “It’s bringing us all to another level.”

Helping elevate that standard is Dwight Howard, who has already raised his hand as a leader for the second unit.

“Our job as the second unit is to make sure the first unit has to work every possession,” Howard said. “If we give them the best defense that they’ll see every day at practice, when it’s time for the game, they’ll be comfortable making the right decision.”

From 16-year veterans, to rookies, and everyone in between, one theme rings true:

This group is ready to suit up together.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Thybulle said. “Any opportunity to play basketball, really, is a good thing. It’s going to be fun to get out there and get to battle with these guys.”

Opponent Outlook:

Tuesday’s contest also marks the first competitive run of the season for the Boston Celtics, who have maintained their core from last season, led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.

Walker, however, is out (left knee), along with Romeo Langford (right wrist) and new Celtic Tristan Thompson (right hamstring).

Missing from the 2019-20 squad is Gordon Hayward, who penned a multi-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic