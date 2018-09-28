Game Preview | Pre-Season Begins vs Melbourne United

Scene Setter:

The 76ers play the first of four pre-season games beginning with Friday’s match-up against Melbourne United.

With the Sixers coming off a resoundingly successful 2017-2018 campaign, expectations - both external, and mainly internal - are high.

Deservedly so, according to Brett Brown.

“We want to play in the NBA Finals,” Brown said matter of factly last weekend, following the team’s first practice of training camp. “I understand the magnitude of that statement, but I stand by it, and I own it. It’s [out of] respect of championship habits, it’s a respect of each other, and there are a lot of pieces that clearly have to be involved for us to achieve such a high goal, but that’s our goal.”

A season ago, the Sixers racked up 52 regular season wins, their highest total since winning 56 times en route to a Finals appearance in 2001. They also closed the regular season on an NBA-record 16-game winning streak, and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, before suffering a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Heading into the Sixers’ exhibition opener, 13-year vet JJ Redick is hopeful the club can improve upon its strengths from last season, and address the weaknesses that it showed.

“I think it’s about finding a game rhythm, building a base level of cardio,” said Redick. “You’re certainly going to work on things game-to-game in the pre-season - different line-ups, different match-ups. It gives you a chance to experiment a little bit.”

Friday’s game will be the first of two in the pre-season the Sixers play in South Philadelphia.

Opponent Outlook:

The trek from the South Pacific to South Philadelphia spanned roughly 10,300 miles (that’s 16,560 kilometers, for those of you who like to keep it international), and clocked in at about 22 hours of flying time for Melbourne United.

The team hails from the National Basketball League of Australia, which is set for its 41st season this year. United went 20-8 in 2017-2018, and ended up winning its first-ever league championship.

ICYMI - the boys paid a visit to the "Rocky Steps" yesterday in Philly - @PeterHooley12 on the mic #WeAreMelbourne #NBLxNBA WATCH: https://t.co/vHymy52u8U — Melbourne United (@MelbUnitedHQ) September 28, 2018

That domestic clubs from Australia are good enough these days to stack up to NBA competition (Melbourne lost a pre-season game last year to the Oklahoma City Thunder by only one point) speaks to the growth of the game in the country, and the talent coming out of it.

Sixers’ Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden are two of eight Australian-born players on NBA rosters.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ / NBCSP app