Game Preview | With Playoffs Approaching, Brown Looks to Strike Balance

Scene Setter:

In one week, the 76ers will play their final game of the regular season.

A few days after that, perhaps as early as April 14th, the team will then enter the playoff field.

Readying a club for post-season competition is nothing new for Brett Brown, who, as an assistant, played an intricate role in guiding San Antonio to the playoffs 12 times in as many years as he spent the Spurs.

The dynamic, however, is entirely fresh for Brown in the context of his tenure on the Sixers’ sideline.

On one hand, there are still significant, attainable goals the club hopes to achieve before the playoffs begin.

With five games left on the regular season docket, and three coming against opponents with sub-.500 records, the 47-win Sixers have a legitimate shot at finishing the campaign with 50 victories. Currently the four-seed in the Eastern Conference, they also hold their own fate for home court advantage in the playoffs’ opening round.

Considering where the franchise was at this same time two years ago, the fact that the above possibilities are both very much in play represents massive progress in and of itself.

Oftentimes in the past, when reflecting on his playoff runs with San Antonio, Brown has described post-season basketball as being an entirely different beast than the regular season. Intensity is sky high, the game slows down, preferred options tend to be taken away, and star power rises to the occasion.

The atmosphere is one that many of the Sixers have yet to encounter.

So, with a successful regular season wrapping up, Brown finds himself trying to manage the Sixers in a way that satisfies present and future aims alike. It’s a balancing act that becomes all the more tricky when taking into account that the Sixers’ schedule won’t allow for a single practice day until they cross game no. 82 off the list.

As a result, Brown is using the Sixers’ last few contests to situationally test things out, in ways, he said, that aren’t “to the detriment” of the team’s primary remaining objectives of clinching home court, and stockpiling more wins.

These are waters Brown intends to tread with measured steps.

“I’m not in the mood to go bananas on experimenting with stuff,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I want to win.

“If [experimenting]...doesn’t feel right, like it’s too risky, or the game’s not in a position that makes me feel comfortable, then I’m not doing it.”

In Tuesday’s lopsided victory over the Brooklyn Nets, not unlike the majority of the wins that have come during the Sixers’ NBA-best 11-game streak, there were decent opportunities to tinker.

In recent games, for instance, we’ve seen sporadic stretches when power forwards Dario Saric and Ersan Ilyasova have logged time at the center position, with Brown wanting to deploy a small ball look.

Early in Tuesday’s third quarter against Brooklyn, Brown decided to give something else a try, and revisited checking out Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz in the backcourt together. It was the first time Brown used the pairing since the Sixers’ fourth game of the season, which had been Fultz’s last appearance until his March 26th return versus Denver.

In the three minutes the top pick tandem spent together Tuesday, the Sixers outscored the Nets by three. Brown liked the pace, and ball movement.

Regardless of how much or how little beta maneuvering Brown gets to do in the season’s closing week, he admitted that with the busy, condensed nature of the NBA’s schedule this late in the year, “you never feel entirely ready” in respect to prepping a team for the playoffs.

“These guys have internal clocks,” Brown said of his players. “Despite what a calendar would say, they get completely what this stage of the year is, and it’s getting down to a really fun, serious stage, something we haven’t experienced.

Brown has been encouraging the Sixers to embrace the moment.

“I can see the serious side coming out of our guys, the excited side. The combination of them both is a powerful formula.”

Opponent Outlook:

About two months ago, the Detroit Pistons looked as if they’d be competing for one of the Eastern Conference’s eight playoff spots, right alongside the Sixers. That Detroit managed to acquire All-Star Blake Griffin from the LA Clippers before the trade deadline only figured to embolden the Pistons’ post-season bid. Well, for as much as the Sixers took off down the stretch of February, Detroit faltered, enduring a costly rut that saw it go 3-12. While the Pistons aren’t quite finished yet, thanks to a current 7-1 surge, they’re one game away from post-season elimination. Griffin has been ruled out for Wednesday’s match-up with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

Follow Along:

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports app