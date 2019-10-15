Game Preview | Opportunities Abound as Team Hosts Pistons

With three wins in as many preseason games under their belt, the 76ers are moving steadily and with strength towards opening night.

The starting unit has shown glimpses of what it can do, and boy are those glimpses promising.

We had a good night last night. pic.twitter.com/vPISRBdprF — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 12, 2019

Not to be overshadowed, however, the Sixers' bench has also performed well.

“We’re aggressive defensively,” Mike Scott said. “Our defense is great, the offense is coming along. For the most part, everyone has the right mentality.

“We’ve got to come in and turn up."

So far, the group has largely lived up to Scott’s expectations.

Scott, James Ennis III, Matisse Thybulle, and Marial Shayok have all broken into double-digits in scoring this preseason.

Raul Neto and Trey Burke have each gotten solid run as back-up ball handlers. Shake Milton, meanwhile, got a starting nod against Charlotte.

Kyle O’Quinn was particularly sharp sharing the ball Sunday, racking up a game-high nine assists in just 13 minutes of play.

“It makes you feel good when guys are getting a good shot, a good look at the basket,” O’Quinn said earlier in the preseason.

“I call him like a point five,” Tobias Harris said in Orlando. “He is able to operate from the top of the key and make plays for different guys. Just comes out and plays well and has a great joy to himself and to the team.”

Add effort like that to the offensive and defensive abilities of the Sixers' starting lineup, and you’ve got the potential for something special brewing in South Philadelphia.

Opponent Outlook

After falling to the Magic in their preseason opener, the Pistons have won two in a row. All-Star Blake Griffin did not travel to Philadelphia due to hamstring soreness. New Piston Derrick Rose has gotten off to a strong start in the preseason, coming off the bench to average 14.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.