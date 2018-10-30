Game Preview | Now More in the Fold, Muscala Showing Value

The Moose looks like he’s getting loose.

Or at least that’s what his play of late suggests.

Heading into Tuesday’s stop at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Mike Muscala’s recent contributions have not only been statistically productive, but critical to two 76ers’ wins as well.

This past Saturday against Charlotte, the six-year veteran forward came off the bench to provide an effective presence on defense and the backboards, finishing with a season-high six rebounds.

Then, in Monday’s runaway victory over his old squad, Atlanta, Muscala went for 14 points, a total he reached just five times a season ago. The ex-Hawk also pulled down five caroms.

There was also his outing last week in Milwaukee, when he tallied eight points and four rebounds in his just second game of the year.

Acquired in a three-team trade this summer, Muscala missed the Sixers’ first three games with a left ankle sprain. Now, he seems to be rounding into the form of a player who the front office, for a while, have felt will help the cause.

“I really like him,” Brett Brown said Monday, after the Sixers beat Atlanta, 113-92. “You look at him, and he’s a modern day type of player where he can switch and make a three, and he runs the floor.”

Following the departure of several key reserves this off-season, the Sixers were very much in the market for a big man who fit such a profile.

Muscala was coming off the strongest of his five seasons with the Hawks, and became available.

He averaged career-highs of 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2017-18. His 62 3-pointers were a personal high, too.

While on the shelf earlier this month, Muscala spent a lot of time watching film to make sure he didn’t fall behind with his new team.

Once the strength in his ankle returned, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Bucknell product was ready to go.

“I feel good,” he said Monday at The Center. “Everybody on the team and the coaching staff has been super supportive and patient with me. That really means a lot. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”

For Muscala to maximize his value, he has to make threes, according to Brown. Against the Hawks, that’s what the 27-year old did, going 4 for 6 from the outside.

Three of those makes were from the corner, where a season ago, Muscala made his hay, shooting above 48.0 percent (27-56). The league average on corner threes last year was around 40.0 percent.

If the looks are there, he’s probably going to pull the trigger.

“[Atlanta] was shifting a little bit off of me and other shooters, so you got to shoot that when you’re open, and have separation.”

As Muscala continues to get settled with the Sixers on the court, he’s quickly gelled with new teammates on a personal level.

For that, Brown credits Muscala’s “powerful” blend of basketball and human attributes.

“He gets immediate acceptance from his teammates because he works, and the players know that,” Brown said. “You want a passport into a locker room, or a passport into somebody’s inner circle or friendship? It starts with respect.

“He gains respect because he works, he gains respect because he’s got some toughness to him, he gains respect because he’s a prideful student of a game plan. You want to go to war with somebody like that. You want to go play a basketball game with somebody like that.”

A dynamic that has become more and more evident, and welcomed, with Muscala now fully in the fold.