Game Preview | To No Surprise, McConnell Finding Ways on Court

Scene Setter:

Each fall, it seems, a similar theme resurfaces:

Where will T.J. McConnell land in the 76ers’ rotation?

Following his encouraging 2015-16 rookie campaign, people wondered if the undrafted, underdog Arizona product could actually be for real.

Then, after he started 51 games in 2016-17, questioning shifted to whether McConnell would still be able to get playing time, with the impending debuts of no. 1 picks Ben Simmons (injured the previous year) and Markelle Fultz.

Fultz ended up missing most of his rookie season, which opened the door for McConnell once again.

When the 26-year old averaged fewer than 12 minutes per game last month in the preseason, some took it as a sign that this would be the season McConnell really felt the crunch.

That perception, however, couldn’t have been more divergent from Brett Brown’s vision line.

By now, you know how the head coach feels about McConnell.

How much he believes in him, trusts him, values his spirit, and - above all that and most pertinent - thinks McConnell is a really good NBA player.

Yes, Ben Simmons (lower back tightness) sitting out the last seven quarters of Sixers’ basketball has resulted in McConnell assuming a heightened role, but he was always going to be in the mix.

“It doesn’t surprise any of us who have been around T.J.,” Brown said Tuesday, before the Sixers played the Detroit Pistons. “This is what he does. He finds ways to get on a court.”

The past three years, McConnell has provided numerous examples of his prowess as a passer, and an aggressive, impactful irritant of a defender.

Of particular note about his start to the current season, though, is how assertive he’s been with his scoring opportunities. It’s almost as if when he gets to his spots - at the elbows for a jumper, into the lane for a lay-up, or along the baseline for a scoop - he feels a stronger sense of empowerment to actually take those shots, whereas in the past, he’d be a little less willing to call his own number.

Time, and results, have appeared to breed increased confidence.

And McConnell should feel this way, given how consistently he converts in these situations.

Rarely is the guard’s scoring ever forced. His approach is know-thyself in nature.

Here’s his shotchart so far:

“When he can get into close enough to the paint, and come off an elbow and rise up, most times I think it’s going in,” said Brown. “When you say what sort of is his sweet spot, his honey spot, that is it - it’s that pull up from 17 feet.”



Through four games this season, McConnell is averaging 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. He’s hit 57.1 percent of his attempts from the field, after entering the year a 47.5 percent shooter.

“I feel like [McConnell’s shooting] was a strength that has gotten stronger from Day One,” Brown said.

Opponent Outlook:

For the second time in as many nights, the Sixers will taken on an unbeaten opponent.

Led by new head coach Mike Budenholzer, a former Brett Brown colleague in San Antonio, Milwaukee Bucks (3-0) have opened the season by beating Charlotte (+1), Indiana (+17), and New York (+11).

Perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has increased his scoring output each game, to-date tallying no fewer than 25 points in a contest. He scored 31 Monday versus the Knicks.

Wednesday will mark the Sixers’ first visit ever to brand new Fiserv Forum.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app, ESPN / WatchESPN app