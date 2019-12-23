Game Preview | Milton Returns, Looks to Add Depth

The 76ers (21-10) have had experience this season playing with a shorthanded roster - experience they’ll aim to draw upon Monday in Detroit absent a key young contributor.

With Matisse Thybulle sidelined (knee), Brett Brown is grateful for having a versatile roster. He therefore has options to try and fill the rookie’s minutes.

“Elton’s done a great job of allowing me to have some flexibility,” Brown said Monday at shootaround. “You can play Mike [Scott] at a four and keep Tobias [Harris] at a three, and absorb the minutes that way. You can play Trey [Burke] at both a two and a one.”

Diving into these options some more, over the last 10 games, Mike Scott has averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.2% from long range.

Trey Burke has also capitalized on his opportunities of late, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in Saturday’s win over Washington. Burke converted five of his six attempts from the field in the matchup.

But then there’s this recent development too. Shake Milton returns to the roster to help with the squad’s wing depth after an impressive stint with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Over his last three games with Delaware, Milton averaged 29 points per game, converting 56.1% of his shots from the field.

“It felt good going down there, putting work in and getting reps in,” Milton said Monday, after meeting the Sixers in Detroit Sunday evening. “Being able to come up here and hopefully get an opportunity is huge.”

Brown was pleased to welcome Milton back into the fold, and expressed his appreciation for the Blue Coats’ system.

“He almost averaged 30, and he shot it well,” Brown said. “You’re always connected [with the Blue Coats], you’re always paying attention, in the event that something like this happens.”

And while his role may be different with the Sixers, Milton is sure to embrace every opportunity. .

“Obviously when you come up here, you’re probably not going to get the same freedoms that you get when you’re down there. You just try to work yourself into a rhythm, and hopefully have some carryover when you come up here,” Milton said.

Monday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons (11-19) have lost their last four heading into Monday’s meeting, most recently falling to the Bulls Saturday at home, 119-107.

Andre Drummond has had a standout season, averaging 17.7 points, 16.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Derrick Rose has also excelled in his first season in Detroit, averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic