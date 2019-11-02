Game Preview | Long Trip Begins

As eventful as the 76ers’ week was, it’s really just beginning.

The NBA’s only remaining undefeated team (4-0) left Philadelphia Friday in advance of its first long road trip of the season.

Embarking on a four-game visit with the Western Conference, the Sixers will first face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) on Saturday.

And when it comes to teambuilding and camaraderie - staples of long trips like these - the Sixers appear to be right on track.

“We’re close. We’re brothers. I think that’s huge for us,” Ben Simmons said Thursday. “Everyone’s feeling comfortable, and knows we all support each other.”

The four-game jaunt continues with dates at Phoenix (3-2) Monday, Utah (4-2) Wednesday, and Denver (3-2) Friday.

The squad feels equipped to face the test.

“We have guys who can weather storms, who can stand up and lead,” Josh Richardson said. “I’m proud of us for that.”

“Right now, where we’re at is a great place,” Simmons said.

The Sixers will look to bring their best stuff west, and that best stuff has shone on the defensive end in the season’s early goings. The offense, however, might not be far behind.

Holding league-highs in rebounding (51.3 rpg) and steals (11.5 spg), the Sixers also produce 53.5 points in the paint per game (second highest in NBA), and 16.8 second-chance points (third highest in NBA).

“We’re going to be challenged by some really good teams,” Tobias Harris said at Thursday’s practice. “Obviously it’s time to continue to build chemistry, but as we’re playing versus some good opponents, it’s really going to push us.”

It’s a challenge welcomed.

“We’ll be ready to go, locked in, and just focused,” Harris said.

Opponent Outlook:

Portland returns the majority of the squad featured in last season’s Western Conference Finals, with the addition of Hassan Whiteside. Whiteside has averaged 12.8 points and 12.2 boards in his first five games as a Blazer. All-Star point man Damian Lillard is off to a strong start, averaging 29.2 points and 7.6 assists per game. Lillard’s backcourt mate CJ McCollum is averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists early.

