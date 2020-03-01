Game Preview | Headed out West

The 76ers (37-23) are headed out West for their final four-game road trip of the season.

As the squad starts its trip visiting the Clippers, the team will look to build on the momentum it gained Thursday in its shorthanded 115-106 win over the Knicks.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), the Sixers relied on solid contributions from across the roster on the second night of a back-to-back.

As for missing two All-Stars, Josh Richardson said on Saturday that the next steps for the Sixers are simple:

“Next man up.”

Against the Knicks, one of the next men up was Tobias Harris, who scored 34 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the team’s win. Harris tallied 14 points in the first quarter alone.

Shake Milton added 19 points of his own (after scoring 20 the day before), including shooting a flawless 5-of-5 from the field.

Al Horford neared triple-double territory in the outing, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

At Saturday’s practice, Horford said he welcomes the challenge ahead, as the Sixers face some of the best in the West, in the Clippers and Lakers (45-13).

“I think this road trip is a great opportunity for our group to see what we’re made of,” Horford said.

In the last meeting between the Sixers and Clippers, the Sixers notched an impressive 110-103 win over LA at home Feb. 11.

Sunday’s rematch tips at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Heading into the Sunday matinee, the Clippers have won three straight, including an impressive 132-103 victory over the Nuggets on Friday.

In their first seasons as Clippers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue to lead the team in scoring, with Leonard averaging 27.0 points per game and George averaging 21.1 points per game.

Against the Sixers in the first of the two meetings between the teams, Leonard scored a game-high 30 points, along with four rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block in the loss.

Follow Along:

Watch: ABC / espn.com/watch

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic