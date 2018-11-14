Game Preview | Butler Readies for Anticipated Debut

Scene Setter:

Wednesday’s match-up with the Orlando Magic (6-8) marks Jimmy Butler’s 76ers (8-6) debut, and from a storyline standpoint, that right there is your winner, folks.

Understandably, the week has gone by a whirlwind pace for the four-time All-Star.

He arrived in Philadelphia Monday evening, then was formally introduced by the franchise Tuesday morning in a press conference in Camden.

Later that afternoon, Butler was on a flight to Orlando, where he and Justin Patton, also included in Monday’s trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, met new teammates, coaches, and support staff at a group dinner.

Wednesday morning, it was time for shootaround at a local high school, as Butler ramped up preparations for the latest chapter of his All-Star career.

How did the workout go?

“Shootaround was great,” Butler said, “getting around the guys and knowing them a bit, being confused on some plays, but other than that, basketball is basketball.”

Speaking after shootaround, Brett Brown indicated his intention is to go with a starting line-up that places Butler alongside Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Wilson Chandler, and Joel Embiid.

To the sixth-year head coach, even in Butler’s first few hours with the Sixers , it was hard not to feel the energizing ripple effects his presence had on the club.

Brown’s plan for Wednesday is to keep Butler comfortable, and the schematic world around him relatively simple. The two have gone over a handful of plays the team could choose from in late-game situations, but other than that, Butler will be given a gradual “drip feed” of information over time.

“Today,” Brown said, “it was about picking less is more.”

Team had a welcome dinner for new guys last night. “To see [Jimmy Butler] eating between Joel and Ben, that’s a different sight. “There’s a real excitement we got better, maybe significantly better.” pic.twitter.com/ADjZoTh9zE — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) November 14, 2018

Opponent Outlook:

Orlando may have very well gotten off to a bumpy start the first two weeks of the season, opening the year with six losses in its first eight games. But since then, the Magic have been on a roll.

Starting with a solid road win at San Antonio earlier this month, Orlando has snapped off a 4-2 stretch that also included wins over Cleveland, Washington, and New York.

In its first season under coach Steve Clifford, Orlando is paced in both scoring and rebounding by Nik Vucevic (18.0 ppg, 10.9 rpg).

The Sixers fended off the Magic, 116-115, back on October 20th.

