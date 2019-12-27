Game Preview | Building Momentum, with Confidence

Christmas Day brought one of the 76ers’ (23-10) most dominant performances, as they topped the league-leading Bucks, 121-109.

The team will hope to keep its holiday spirits high as it starts a four-game road trip, beginning Friday in Orlando.

Brett Brown called the team’s Christmas showing one of its best games to date.

“It was one of [our best games], for sure. They are the best team in the NBA as we all sit here, and I thought offensively, we did some pretty good things,” Brown said.

And while the offense was clicking, sharing 29 assists on 44 field goals, and shooting 47.7% from 3-point range, the defense was equally - if not more - impressive.

“I thought defensively, the job that Joel and Al did on Giannis was outstanding. You needed all of that to find a way to win,” Brown said.

Aside from guarding the reigning MVP, Embiid scored 31 points, plus 11 rebounds, three assists, and 2 blocks in the contest.

“[Joel is] a great player,” Josh Richardson said. “He can make plays from anywhere.”

Horford was equally proud of the team’s performance.

“The first three quarters were outstanding, then in the fourth… when we needed some stops, we got them,” Horford said.

Richardson tallied 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win, including four 3-pointers. Reflecting on the win, he was pleased with the group’s mindset.

“I think we did a good job of not second-guessing our plays, I think we were just playing free,” Richardson said. “Everybody was moving it, taking their shots. As the game got close, I think we did a good job of just staying with our offense.”

As the Sixers prepare for meetings with Orlando, Miami, Indiana, and Houston, they’ll look to keep that good thing going.

Friday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic have dropped six of their last eight. Most recently, Orlando topped Chicago, 103-95, sparked by Terrence Ross’ 26 points and four rebounds off the bench. The win ended Orlando’s three-game skid.

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has come back strong after an ankle injury in November, scoring 20-plus points in four of his last five games since returning to on-court action.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic