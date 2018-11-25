Game Preview | Bouncing Back, Revenge the Backdrop in Brooklyn

Scene Setter:

Bouncing back and revenge figure to be on the collective consciousness of the 76ers (13-8) Sunday when they make their return to Barclays Center.

On one hand, the team will be aiming to make amends for Friday’s 121-112 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The setback halted a 20-game regular season home winning streak, and also snapped a string of four straight victories, which had been the club’s best stretch of the fall.

In addition to wanting to put Friday’s performance in the rearview, the Sixers probably feel like they owe Brooklyn (8-12) one, too. It was just three weeks ago, in the very same burrough where the Atlantic Division rivals will play Sunday, that the Nets came away with a 122-97 victory.

The game didn’t sit well with the Sixers, and they responded their next time out by winning a tough road game against the Indiana Pacers. The triumph went on to trigger an encouraging 7-2 stretch.

During Brett Brown’s five-plus seasons as head coach, a strong, winning efforts have often followed difficult defeats. This correlation has especially held up in recent years, as the the franchise has improved.

So far this season, the Sixers have dropped consecutive regular season games just once - a challenging back-to-back at Detroit and Milwaukee at the end of October (both teams, at the time, were unbeaten; Ben Simmons sat out against the Pistons). They’ve lost two in a row only twice dating back to last February.

The takeaway?

The Sixers have the right combination of coaching and talent nip issues in the bud when they surface.

Specific to Friday’s game versus Cleveland, Brown felt that the Sixers’ energy and rebounding could have been better.

There was also the matter of stopping a handful of lively guards off the dribble. That dynamic was in play the first time around against the Nets, and will likely will be again on Sunday, even with Caris LeVert sidelined.

“You never want to lose,” Ben Simmons said Friday. “We’ve got to move on to Brooklyn next.”

Opponent Outlook:

We’re only a quarter of the way into the 2018-19 campaign, but Brooklyn enters Sunday’s contest 1.5 games out of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. There could be worse ways to start a season for a team that finished 26 games under .500 last year.

Earlier this month, the Nets lost promising guard Caris LeVert to a foot injury. He had been leading the team in scoring, with an average of 18.4 points per game.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app