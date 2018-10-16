Game Preview | Boston, a Fitting Place to Begin

Scene Setter:

The build up has been big, endless, to a degree.

But finally, it’s time.

Tuesday at TD Garden, the 76ers (0-0) will begin their 70th season as an NBA franchise. Hopes and expectations haven’t been this high for quite some time.

Fittingly, the Sixers will be starting against the very same archrival that ended their playoff run in the spring. Measuring up to and surpassing the Boston Celtics (0-0) has been increasingly on their mind ever since.

The Sixers gathered for their first practice three weeks ago, their final pre-season tune-up last Monday.

Opening Night couldn’t come soon enough.

“The wait the past few weeks has been a long wait,” Ben Simmons said Monday, before the Sixers boarded their flight up north. “I’m just ready to get out there, honestly. I’m ready to get to Boston, get to the hotel room, wake up, and go play.”

The reigning Rookie of the Year is at the helm of a group that, the past five months, has been fueled by the drive to do more than it did the previous season, an exciting 52-win campaign.

Leave it to one of the most veteran members of the club to keep things in perspective.

“I am a firm believer having played ACC basketball that one side has to beat the other side for it to be a rivalry, and vice versa,” said JJ Redick, the Duke product set to enter his 13th season as a pro. “It’s not a rivalry until we knock them out of the playoffs. For now, they’ve got the upper hand.”

Still, Tuesday’s meeting, the 550th all-time between the Sixers and C’s (regular season and post-season games combined), will give the former an opportunity to muster early momentum in this year’s series.

“Their spirit is awesome,” Brett Brown said of his club. “We’re excited to start a very long season.”

Opponent Outlook:

After managing to push the Cleveland Cavaliers to a seventh game in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics, for their latest trick, will welcome back two All-Stars this season.

The C’s were forced to go all but about five minutes of last year without Gordon Hayward, who sustained a gruesome ankle injury in his Boston debut. Kyrie Irving was sidelined in March with a knee problem.

“I think that it just exacerbates for us the need to be able to guard one-on-one,” Brett Brown said, when recently asked about the impact of Hayward and Irving being thrown into the mix. “When I’ve watched, and I’ve watched them all, their [pre-season] games, you just see how skilled they are individually. And you see how skilled they are on dribble outs, where they have multiple people who can rebound and make stuff off a live ball happen in early offense. Once it gets into a half-court game, it doesn’t get any easier because they have those same types of players who can create their own shot. You say well what’s different? They had a team that could do that quite well last year, and then you bring in two All-Stars who do that really, really well.”

The Celts went 1-3 in exhibition action. Irving appeared in two tilts (14.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 25.6 mpg), while Hayward played three times (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 19.7 mpg).

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBA on TNT / TNT OT app