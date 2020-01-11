Game Preview | Back on the Road

The 76ers (25-14) will seek their third straight win Saturday in Dallas, visiting the Mavericks (23-15) for the first and only time this season.

The squad will look to keep its momentum rolling after a 109-89 win over the Celtics Thursday in the absence of Joel Embiid (finger).

“I think a lot of people were looking to see how we reacted to having no Joel in such a big game, and I think we did an amazing job across the board,” Matisse Thybulle said postgame. “From the bench to the starters, guys stepped up bigtime.”

Faced with overcoming a 15-point deficit, the Sixers rallied in the second half to get their third win in as many opportunities against Boston. The Sixers outscored the C’s 32-18 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s not easy to change the whole gameplan that your team is going to have to go into battle with, and I think we did that in a short turnaround,” Josh Richardson said. “I’m proud of the way that we adjusted.”

Richardson finished with a game-high 29 points, shooting a perfect 10-of-10 from the foul line.

Al Horford also stepped up in a major way, collecting 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal.

“It felt like a must-win,” Horford said. “We needed to get this win, and it feels good to beat a good team.”

The All-Star big man felt the team improve, especially defensively, as the game progressed.

“We were all just making sure we contested, and not giving them clean looks. It just felt good down the stretch to execute,” Horford said.

Aiding in the frontcourt effort was two-way player Norvel Pelle, who racked up six points, four rebounds, and three blocks in 13 minutes.

“When Norvel came in, he gave us a huge lift of energy out there with his ability to block shots,” Tobias Harris (16 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl) said. “His spirit out there was big for us.”

Harris hopes Thursday’s performance can spark similar play as the team visits Dallas and Indiana:

“We have to bring this type of whole game that we put together tonight on the road too, and all the way throughout the end of the season.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Mavericks (23-15) have lost three of their last four, including a 129-114 loss to the Lakers Friday in Dallas.

Luka Doncic, who is averaging 29.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in his sophomore season, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in Friday’s matchup.

The meeting with the Lakers was a good one for former Sixer Boban Marjanovic, who notched a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic