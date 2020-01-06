Game Preview | Back Home, Hosting OKC

On the heels of a tough road trip, the 76ers (23-14) welcomed the chance to spend Sunday focusing on communication and growth.

After practice at the Training Complex, Josh Richardson reflected on the day of holistic improvement:

“We did a good job of communicating, and saying what we saw. I think it was a good mental day as well as a good sweat day.”

Following a particularly busy month of December, Brett Brown feels that more practice opportunities in the month of January can make a profound difference.

Sunday’s opportunity focused on offensive organization and execution, as the team prepares to host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-15) Monday at The Center.

“The guys are fantastic," Brown said."There’s high character, there’s a lot of talent. But it’s trying to take [the] unusually designed skill sets that we have, and be very clear on - this is how the world works as I see it.”

Several players agree that communication will be paramount to the collective learning process.

“Just continuing to communicate - I think that that’s king,” Al Horford said. “That overrules a lot of things, and that’s what we need to continue to do.”

Among the group, individual partnerships are gaining strength too.

While Ben Simmons has long been known as a prolific passer, his backcourt counterpart Richardson is finding ways to return the favor.

“I think we’re starting to figure out different ways to use [Ben’s] athleticism,” Richardson said. “He has a radius around the rim, so when he rolls hard, I can really just throw it up there, and he can usually go catch it.”

Richardson added that time and pace will be key in the team’s path forward.

“We want to be winning every game, but we understand that it’s a long year,” Richardson said. “Wins in the NBA aren’t easy. There’s no easy games in the NBA. It’ll come together, we’ve just got to keep chipping away at it.”

Stepping back, Brown likes the direction in which his team is headed.

“I love coaching the team. I get excited with what can be.”

Monday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Heading into Monday’s matchup, Oklahoma City has won five straight. After trading Russell Westbrook to Houston in the offseason, the Thunder has exceeded expectations this season, largely thanks to newcomer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After spending his rookie season with the Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to grow in OKC, averaging a team-high 19.9 points (along with 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals) per game.

Chris Paul has also impressed in his first season with the Thunder, averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic