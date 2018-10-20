Game Preview | Getting Some Rhythm Rolling

Scene Setter:

It was rhythm that Brett Brown was looking for from the 76ers (1-1) Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, and it was rhythm the squad found, rolling to the tune of a 127-108 victory.

As for what triggered the Sixers’ turnaround from Game One to Game Two, the head coach couldn’t really put his finger on anything specific.

“I don’t know,” Brown said Friday, following a practice session in Camden. “What I do know is this - as a group, their response to a really disappointing opening game didn’t surprise me at all.”

In particular, the Sixers’ All-Star came ready to play.

Joel Embiid was locked in from the tip, and went for big numbers. He pumped out 30 points and 12 rebounds.

But most of all, Brown appreciated the presence Embiid brought to the defensive end of the court.

Brown also alluded Friday to the importance of a message JJ Redick delivered to the team on the heels of Tuesday’s loss in Boston.

"Forgive the hat. It's cold out." More seriously:

"Their response to disappointing opening game didn't surprise me at all." Also praises Embiid for being vocal vs Bulls, Redick "priceless" messaging to team too.

“He is so smart and so experienced that they listen,” Brown said of Redick. “He’s priceless to me.”

All that Redick would divulge Friday was:

“Something that needed to be said, but that’s probably more internal than anything.”

In beating the Bulls, perhaps the Sixers benefited from having had the chance to knock off some rust at TD Garden 48 hours earlier.

Maybe it was a matter of different scenery, combined with facing a different type of opponent.

Certainly, the Sixers got strong efforts from their stars - a major boost. Redick’s talk to the team, Brown felt, helped the cause, too.

Whatever combination of factors it was, though, the Sixers will be aiming to replicate it, as they march towards the second week of the season.

Opponent Outlook:

After opening at home Wednesday with a 104-101 win over the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic were dealt a 120-88 defeat Friday against Charlotte.

Orlando mustered only 10 points in the first quarter, en route to falling behind by as many as 37 points.

Aaron Gordon was kept in check with five points; however, he did supply 10 rebounds. He shined in the Magic’s season debut with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Westtown School product Mo Bamba posted 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in his first game, only to go 0 for 4 from the field with five rebounds in Friday’s setback.

The Sixers beat Orlando in the preseason, 120-114.

Follow Along:

