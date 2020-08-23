Game 4 Matinee Awaits

The 76ers plan to continue to fight.

After a gritty performance in Game 3, they’ll look to match their defense with steadier offense in Game 4 in hopes of getting their first win in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals over the Boston Celtics.

Boston leads the series, 3-0.

“We played a gameplan that would allow us to win, on both ends,” Brett Brown said after Friday’s game. “But shots just didn’t fall.”

A win in Sunday’s matinee will force a Game 5.

Among the bright spots in Game 3 were the Sixers’ 34 free throws (they made 29), and their 57-45 rebounding advantage over the Celtics. The Sixers finished with a massive 20-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

But ultimately, the Sixers’ 29.5% field goal percentage wasn’t enough to overcome Boston in a game that stayed close throughout.

“I thought defensively, we did a better job,” Joel Embiid said postgame. “We were good defensively.”

“We’ve got to lock in. You can’t give up, you’ve got to keep fighting.”

Embiid has notched at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of the team’s first three games. In Game 3, he registered a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Embiid is the first Sixer to post at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three straight playoff games since Charles Barkley did the same in 1986.

Embiid took 16 foul shots in Game 3, making 14.

For the All-Star in Game 4, the gameplan is simple:

“You can’t give up.”

Game 4 tips at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers did a better job containing Jayson Tatum in Game 3, as Tatum recorded 15 points (his lowest in the series) and six rebounds.

But despite Tatum’s performance, Kemba Walker finished with an impressive 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, hitting key shots in Boston’s closeout period. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

The Sixers held Boston to shoot just 25.8% from deep in Game 3.

Follow Along:

Watch: ABC

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic