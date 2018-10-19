Fultz Benefits From Support

Based on the sounds and looks of it Thursday, the vocal minority ended up being just that.

If you were in the house for the 76ers’ home opener, or happened to watch it or listen to it, the support the sold out crowd showed Markelle Fultz was as obvious as his team’s superiority over its opponent, the Chicago Bulls.

There was little the 2017 no. 1 pick did in the Sixers’ convincing 127-108 victory that didn’t elicit an impassioned, audible response. In some instances, like his first career regular season 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, most of the arena stood to give him an ovation.

It was as if the 20,302 people in attendance Thursday were of a singular conscience to throw their arms around a 20-year old for a warm embrace, as if to let him know, “We’ve got your back. You do you.”

And that’s exactly what Fultz did.

“For me, it makes me feel better,” said Fultz. “You want the whole crowd to feel as good as I want to play out there, it makes me want to play harder for them.”

Make, miss, or anything in between, the love was there, constantly.

Fultz finished the night with 12 points on 5 for 15 shooting, while going 1 for 3 from the perimeter. He also supplied four rebounds, two steals, and five assists, against just one turnover.

To Brett Brown, that Fultz was a willing, sure shooter for the majority of Thursday’s game was a direct reflection of the affection the guard received.

“I liked his confidence, I liked his body language, I liked his decision-making,” said the sixth-year head coach, who praised Fultz for being in a “great” place mentally. “He did what the game told him to do. He’s not making stuff up. I can’t think of many examples [Thursday] that didn’t equal confidence, and proactive, and attacking.”

While Fultz may hold himself to a high standard, his expectations are rooted in reality.

“It’s a basketball game and nobody is perfect,” he said Thursday.

His approach has been to keep on talking to coaches, and focus on areas where he can improve.

“I’m never afraid to take shots,” said Fultz. “I worked hard this summer. If I see an open shot, then I’m going to shoot it; that’s what I worked for.”

With the fanbase clearly in Fultz’s corner, it’s an attitude he should be comfortable with.