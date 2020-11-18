Front Office Ready for Draft Day

As is customary in 2020, there have been months of waiting. But the NBA Draft is here at last.

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the 76ers front office, and now, things are falling into place.

Oct. 3 marked the arrival of NBA champion Head Coach Doc Rivers.

Daryl Morey joined the fold as President of Basketball Operations on Nov. 2.

Peter Dinwiddie and Prosper Karangwa also joined the group, as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and Vice President of Player Personnel, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum is Vice President of Scouting Vince Rozman, who has been with the Sixers for 15 years. He says the addition of his new colleagues has been relatively seamless.

“[Daryl has] been here for two weeks and we need to catch him up - and we felt really, really prepared to be able to do it,” Rozman said. “The good thing is that we tend to think similarly on players, so that’s helpful.”



Rozman says the @sixers' new front office is gelling quickly: “There’s not a newness. It seems like we’ve been in the room together for years. Daryl’s very eager to learn, & to utilize his staff to form his own opinion. The rapport has been awesome. It’s been a fun experience.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 16, 2020

The Sixers own picks 21 (via Oklahoma City), 34 (via Atlanta), 36 (via New York), 49, and 58 (via L.A. Lakers) in Wednesday’s Draft.

In order for the new front office to sync up, and capitalize on the opportunities within the condensed draft-to-free agency timeline, the group has spent its first few weeks together nearly all day, every day.

Rozman says it’s all worth it:

“All the conversations and all the work - it’s stimulating. We all do this because we love it. This is the fun time.”

Rozman adds that even prior to the new additions to the front office, his staff capitalized on its almost five months of extra preparation.

“I actually think we’re exceedingly prepared. The scouts have been on these guys for the draft forever now. We’ve been able to get deeper on guys than time has ever permitted before.”

Extra time means parsing through prospects, and how they fit the team’s needs, with a fine-tooth comb.

“What you have to do is go through every option, and any possible scenario, at any of those picks - so you’re prepared to make the right decision when you’re on the clock,” Rozman said.

The last few times the Sixers have been on the clock, they’ve found success. From Matisse Thybulle, to Shake Milton, to Furkan Korkmaz, some recently-drafted Sixers have played major roles - sometimes earlier than expected.

The group will seek similar success Wednesday - quickly followed by the beginning of free agency, training camp, and the 2020-21 season.

Check back into Sixers.com for draft night updates.