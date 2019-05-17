Front Office Focuses on Combine

At the NBA draft combine this week, the 76ers’ front office has focused on the organization’s future.

When general manager Elton Brand met with reporters Tuesday prior to his trip to Chicago, he discussed his hopes for the types of additions the team hopes to make through the draft.

“Where we are in our trajectory, we need players that can play, players that can add to our team now,” Brand said Tuesday.

A sensible strategy, given the Sixers have established themselves as a potential annual title contender.

“We’re looking for, maybe, older players, defensive minded players. We always place a premium on shooting - spacing and shooting. But defensive-oriented, older players, that can contribute now, we may look at.”

The combine features 66 top prospects from around the world, participating in drills and scrimmages Thursday and Friday. The G League Elite Camp took place prior to the combine, and featured Delaware Blue Coats Jared Brownridge and Norvel Pelle.

Following Tuesday’s draft lottery, the Sixers draft picks will include no. 24 in the first round, along with four second round picks.

The Sixers have already hosted one pre-draft workout, and plan to host another series of workouts leading up to the draft. The 2019 draft will take place in Brooklyn on June 20.