Front Office Confident Heading Into Draft

While the 2019 NBA Draft may not bring the sizzle of recent drafts for the 76ers, it certainly packs plenty of significance.

Based on how last season ended, the franchise has every right to believe an NBA championship could be within reach, provided that the club's core is preserved.

"We were close," General Manager Elton Brand said earlier this week, referring to this spring's playoff run "We are close."

So how does the draft factor into all this?

That the Sixers aspire to be a big player in free agency is no secret. But either retaining or acquiring new veteran talent - or both - is only part of the equation.

The annual draft, set for Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, presents another avenue by which Brand can fill out the Sixers' rotation, and not just for the here and now.

"We need young talent," said Brand. "Even if we do get to the championship level we aspire to, I don't want to fall off a cliff. I want to have talent in the kitty so they can grow and get better."

The Sixers will go into this year's draft with five picks - no. 24 in the first round, then nos. 33, 34, 42, and 54 in the second round. Only the Atlanta Hawks have as many selections overall.

As for the type of prospects the Sixers might target with their sizable stash, the past few weeks have offered some clues.

Seeking a Specific Profile

Regardless of which slot we're referring to, the Sixers seem to have a pretty good idea about what type of player (s) they're for in Thursday's draft - someone who, as Elton Brand put it, can compete for a spot in the top-8 "right now."

"We're going to be focused on guys who can complement the core we have," Senior Director of Scouting Vince Rozman said a few weeks ago. "From a profile standpoint, that's somebody who can stretch the floor but also can come in and bring a defensive mindset, play hard, have a maturity about them that they can fit with our group, know their role, and know what we need them to do right away." "Maturity," however, doesn't necessarily mean "old," said Rozman. "Definitely a player with maybe more of a mature game than a quote 'project,' but I don't know if that's necessarily drive by age."

Fact Finding

Draft night, of course, represents the culmination of months of preparation, a period during which front offices and scouts conduct plenty of background research on prospects.

The Sixers have definitely done their homework.

As Elton Brand said (perhaps not so) tongue-in-cheek the other day, "We talk to people who pick up [prospects'] laundry, even. It's a whole range of people - their coaches, their family, middle school coaches, high school coaches, just to be clear on the type of person they are."

For good reason. Draft picks are viewed as investments - both for the short term and long.

So yeah, the Sixers talk to people - a lot of people - in addition to the players themselves.

In some instances, these face-to-face interviews are conducted at the NBA Combine. The Sixers always make a point of meeting with players when they visit for workouts at the Training Complex in Camden.

"We're digging in on a lot of different guys, gathering a lot of intel, not just on these players, but also on what other teams are doing around the league," Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley said. "We're doing a lot of research, background prep, really really digging in on who these kids are, what they can bring to the table, and how they can fit with our young core."

About Those Workouts…

Just how much weight do they carry?

A pretty good amount, said Marc Eversley.

"That's why we bring [prospects] in. Not only the component here on the floor, but also sitting with them and talking with them in an interview setting."

Coincidence or not, that seemed to be the case last year. The three players the Sixers acquired on draft night - Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet, and Shake Milton - were all brought in for pre-draft workouts.

"It can definitely make a difference," Eversley said.

All in all, the Sixers held 11 pre-draft workout sessions over the last month and a half.

Making the Rounds

For the first time since 2012, an NBA Draft could pass by without the Sixers making a lottery pick.

In some ways, the change in dynamic streamlined the way the team has tiered prospects on its big board.

"It's actually helpful," said Vince Rozman. "Mostly you know this is our pocket in the draft, nos. 24 through 54, and we can kind of hone in there."

The Sixers also adapt their approach by the round.

"When you're picking in the second round, you're probably picking for a need as opposed to best player available," Marc Eversley said. "With respect to a certain position, it's certainly something we'll look at."

On the Clock

While the NBA Combine and team-hosted prospect workouts are the most public-facing mileposts along the path to the draft, staffers exhaust countless hours behind the scenes for almost a year to get the Sixers ready for the big night.

"At some point, you just have to kind of clear your mind, regroup, and really get a plan of attack going into Thursday," said Vince Rozman. "I think largely we've learned as much as we can learn for the most part."

As a result, the Sixers eased up on hosting workouts the past few days, and instead zeroed in on their draft board. The front office is confident about the due diligence it's done.