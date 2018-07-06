Free Agency | Following Career Season, Redick to Return

Last we heard from JJ Redick publicly, it was at the 76ers’ training complex in Camden, NJ, the morning after the team’s promising season ended with a second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

At the time, the 12-year shooting guard couldn’t have been more effusive in praising his first season with the Sixers.

"This was probably my favorite year of my career,” the recently-minted 34-year old said (his birthday was June 24th).

With the Sixers announcing Friday that Redick will be returning for another season, both parties will now have the chance to extend what was a mutually fruitful partnership.

“My family and I are thrilled to return to the 76ers,” said Redick, who put pen to paper on his new deal Friday hours after the NBA free agency moratorium was lifted. “I’m so grateful to play for this organization and this city. I can’t wait for the season to start and for our team to continue our pursuit of an NBA championship.”

It’s easy to understand why Redick, eighth in the NBA in 3-pointers (1,464) since turning pro in 2006, enjoyed his first campaign with the Sixers so much.

A vital cog to the Sixers’ system, Redick proved to be a perfect fit alongside dominant center Joel Embiid, gifted point man Ben Simmons, and a host of other effective ball-movers and body movers. By regular season's end, he, Embiid, Simmons, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric combined to form the league's top-rated starting unit.

The Duke product finished 2017-2018 with a career scoring average of 17.1 points per game, hit 193 3-pointers on 42.0 percent shooting (his fourth straight season above 40.0 3fg%), and ranked sixth in the league with a 90.4 free throw percentage. He managed to do all that with an 18.0 usage rate.

Keeping his personal perfect post-season streak intact, Redick, undoubtedly, was one of the most respected voices inside the Sixers’ locker room. More than that, Brett Brown sought him out as a sounding board.

The two connected instantly, dating back to Redick’s initial free agency visit with the Sixers last summer.

“Playing in Philly is its own experience, and our fans, the city, the buzz about sports and about this team was amazing,” Redick said a day after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. “I think I said this on media day that it’s the first time I’m playing in a real sports town. That definitely lived up to those thoughts."

Back for more, that atmosphere can be his to revel in once again.