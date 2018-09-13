Five Players Land Spots on SI Top 100

The execution is likely equal parts extensive and meticulous, but Sports Illustrated has once again compiled its annual list of the Top 100 NBA players.

Following a resoundingly successful 2017-2018 campaign, the 76ers ended up figuring prominently in this year’s edition of the poll, as all five regular starters from last season made the cut.

Joel Embiid, a 2018 All-NBA selection, earned the highest spot, checking in at no. 9. Reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons landed 26th, while Robert Covington cracked the Top 50 (no. 48) as well.

Dario Saric and JJ Redick rounded out the Sixers’ contingent, at no. 54 and no. 62, respectively.

The Sixers were one of seven of the league’s 30 clubs to place at least five players in the Top 100, which was curated by SI writers Ben Golliver and Rob Mahoney.

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors and Eastern Conference runner-up Boston Celtics led the pack, with six apiece.

That the Sixers were so well-represented in SI’s rankings speaks to two things - the organization not only boasts elite, continually emerging individual talent, but individual talent that complements one another well.

This past year, no five-man group in the NBA with a minimum of 600 minutes played together had generated a better net rating than the 21.4 net rating posted by the quintet of Embiid, Simmons, Covington, Saric, and Redick.

Also of note, SI named Markelle Fultz one of the players snubbed from its Top 100 list. Considering he only appeared in 17 games as a rookie, you could say that, in a certain way, the designation suggests a perceived level of potential surrounding the 2017 no. 1 pick.