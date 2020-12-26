First Road Test in the Big Apple

Combining Wednesday’s Opening Night with the preseason, the new look 76ers (1-0) are undefeated. Now, facing its first road trip of the 2020-21 season, the team will look to build on that momentum.

The group will visit the Knicks Saturday, followed by the Cavaliers Sunday, in their first back-to-back of the year.

Since beginning his tenure in Philadelphia, Doc Rivers has emphasized road mentality as one of his top priorities with this Sixer team.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to win the games,” Rivers said after Thursday’s practice. “We’ve got to go out on this road trip with that mindset.”

“The only way you get a new road identity is by winning.”

The Sixers snagged a preseason road victory in Indianapolis, topping the Pacers 113-107 on Dec. 18, led by Shake Milton’s 15 points and five assists.

In Wednesday’s opener against Washington, the team rallied to cover a 12-point deficit, with an effort resulting in a 40-24 fourth quarter advantage.

“The execution down the stretch in the fourth quarter, for a team that hasn’t been together, was unbelievable on both ends,” Rivers said postgame.

The Sixers went on to a 113-107 victory, led by Joel Embiid’s 29-point, 14-rebound double-double, shooting 10-for-17 from the field. The big man converted on his one 3-point attempt, playing a major role in the Sixers’ 52-26 paint points advantage over the Wizards.

“I don’t think anybody can stop me, especially with the mentality I have this year,” Embiid said postgame.

Ben Simmons added 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the opener, and Milton led the bench with 19 points, three assists, and three steals.

Looking ahead, Milton says the team remains united by a common goal headed into the group’s first road trip.

“Everybody’s trying to go for a championship,” Milton said. “That’s the goal.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Knicks dropped their season opener to the Pacers Wednesday, 121-107, in the first game in New York’s Tom Thibodeau era.

RJ Barrett led the young Knicks in scoring to tip off his sophomore season, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Former Sixer Alec Burks was the team’s next leading scorer, tallying 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.

New York rookie Immanuel Quickley, former teammate of Tyrese Maxey at Kentucky, scored five points in 12 minutes in his NBA debut. Quickley, however, is doubtful for Saturday’s matchup (left hip). Doc Rivers’ son Austin, who joined the Knicks in the offseason, is out (groin).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic