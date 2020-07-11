First Practice Inside the Bubble

Together Once Again

First they made the trip, then they completed their quarantine. Now the 76ers are getting down to business.

At their first official practice inside the bubble in Orlando, Brett Brown and his players expressed their excitement to be together once again.

“It feels like it’s starting to get a little bit more real,” Brown said Saturday morning. “To see the team again under one bus roof - it’s fantastic.”

Saturday’s practice marks the first time in four months that the Sixers were able to take the court as a unit, and Brown said measuring expectations and progress will be key in the coming weeks:

“[We’re] trying to beat the drum at a realistic pace, where we can walk this down, and deliver a team that can get ready to play eight regular season games, and then peak when we need to in the playoffs.”

The training camp phase in Orlando will continue through July 24, when the Sixers will play their first exhibition game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Harris’ Leadership Shines

Throughout the team’s individualized workouts in Camden leading up to its departure, various Sixers expressed their appreciation for Tobias Harris’ efforts to keep the team bonded during the hiatus.

Saturday, Harris addressed the media before practice.

“It’s always important to make sure our guys mentally are in the right space - so just being a teammate, a brother,” Harris said. “When we go into this type of quarantine, with the pandemic, I just thought it was really important to keep us in the loop with one another.”

From Matisse Thybulle, to Mike Scott, to Glenn Robinson III and many others, Harris’ efforts have been widely appreciated:

“Tobias did a great job of keeping us all connected,” Robinson III said Saturday.

Harris added that he looks forward to growing with a now fully healthy team:

“I’m excited, just to get back, get out, and compete. We’re definitely refreshed, we’re in a good state, everybody is healthy which is always a great sign.”

As the Sixers continue to ramp up to their first competitive play since March 11, Harris says growing camaraderie remains one of his top priorities as a leader:

“The teams with the best chemistry usually end up being the teams that are toughest to beat.”