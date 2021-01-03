First 2021 Win Comes Over Charlotte

The 76ers’ (5-1) brought a balanced attack to tip off 2021, topping the Charlotte Hornets (2-4), 127-112.

Each of the five starters finished in double figures as Ben Simmons notched his first triple-double of the season (29th in his career).

Despite a Hornet push and turnovers in the second half, the Sixers rallied for their third straight win, remaining undefeated at home.

After quality wins over Toronto and Orlando, Seth Curry says the Sixers’ identity is taking shape:

“Everybody’s a threat out there. Everybody’s touching the ball. Everybody’s involved. We’re tough to guard right now.”

Key Contributors

Ben Simmons

While Simmons has already neared multiple triple-doubles this season, he achieved the rare feat Saturday, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal, and a block

Tobias Harris

Harris had another standout evening, packing the stat sheet with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks.

Tobias Harris with an all-round performance tonight. 24 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

4 STL

3 BLK He’s the first Sixer with that stat line (or better) since Charles Barkley in 1990. pic.twitter.com/6h8z2Xdvgd — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2021

Joel Embiid

Embiid collected a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and a block.



Embiid has now scored double-doubles in four of his five performances this season (and just one rebound shy of double-doubles in all five).

Seth Curry

For the second consecutive game, Curry scored 21 points (season-high). He added six assists, a block, and a steal to his line, shooting 8-for-11 from the field.



Curry believes the team started with a strong defensive foundation, but its offense is catching up:





We have a good flow to our offense right now. We’ve got a lot of layers. Offensively, we’re getting better every game.”

Danny Green

Green tallied a season-high 13 points (4-7 FG), along with four assists and two rebounds.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench in scoring once again, finishing with 18 points (7-13 FG), four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Quote to Note:

Danny Green (@DGreen_14) has high praise for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid: "I think they have the potential - both of them - to be the Defensive Player of the Year. They can be monstrous for us defensively." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 3, 2021

@Sixers Social:

Tobias. Harris.

So nice we're showing you twice. pic.twitter.com/dakaG0Y8Yc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 3, 2021

Up Next:

For the first time in this condensed season, the Sixers will face the same opponent twice consecutively, hosting the Hornets once again Monday.

In Saturday’s loss, Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte, scoring a game-high 35 points, along with two rebounds, three assists, and a steal.