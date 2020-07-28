Final Scrimmage vs. Mavs

As seeding games await just around the corner, the 76ers will play their final scrimmage in Orlando Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The first pair of scrimmages have been encouraging - to say the least - for the Sixers, which have seen standout performances across the roster.

In Sunday’s meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Al Horford shone while relieving Joel Embiid (calf tightness).

Horford poured in a team-high four 3-pointers (4-5 3fg), finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“That’s Al. That’s what he does,” Ben Simmons (14 pts, 11 reb, 9 ast) said postgame. “He’s a great player, team-first guy.”

Horford has been applauded as a leader throughout his career, and now Sixers like Shake Milton have been beneficiaries of playing alongside the All-Star.

“Al’s a leader. We’ve got faith in Al,” Shake Milton said Monday. “It was huge to see him knock down all those threes. He’s been great, and he’s been a presence for us, and we’re definitely going to need him.”

Even when Embiid returns to the rotation, the Sixers’ ability to back one All-Star up with another is an advantage that should not be underestimated.

“His IQ on the court is amazing, he knows how to play the game well,” Simmons said. “Defensively, he can move his feet. Having him here has been great.”

True to form, Horford credited his teammates for his success.

“I thought today we played with good rhythm, with good pace throughout the game,” Horford said Sunday. “Ben setting the tone for us, J-Rich, just down the list. Guys being very active, especially defensively.”

“When those guys bring it at that level, it gets all of us going as well.”

As the Sixers continue to bond and develop inside the bubble in Orlando, Horford says he’ll keep working to do whatever he can to better the team.

“We’ve had really good weeks here preparing, and practicing. I feel more comfortable. I’m out there just trying to help the guys any way that I can.”

Tuesday’s contest tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Mavericks (40-27) hold the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. In Dallas’ most recent scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers, Luka Doncic was one assist away from a triple-double in his 24 minutes, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 dimes.

Seth Curry had a perfect night in the Mavs’ scrimmage win over the Lakers, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, including six 3-pointers, for 23 points.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic