FIBA World Cup Watch | Bolden, Boomers Begin Friendly Schedule

With the 2019 FIBA World Cup set to start in just a few short weeks, count Australia as one of the latest participating nations to begin its tune-up schedule.

Jonah Bolden logged time for the Boomers in a pair of exhibition games held in Perth this past weekend. The rising second-year 76er tallied two points and two rebounds Friday in the Aussie's 90-70 loss to Canada.

Bolden then pitched in with a team-best 12 points off the bench, five boards, and two assists Saturday, when Australia bounced back to beat the Canadians, 81-73. He converted 5 of 7 field goal attempts, including his two tries from 3-point territory.

On Monday, Bolden announced that this past weekend's contests would be his only appearances with the Australian national team.

Over in Athens, Furkan Korkmaz and Turkey resumed their busy slate of friendlies. The 22-year old notched 16 points Friday in an 87-72 defeat to Serbia, before bursting for a game-high 25 points Saturday in an 84-70 loss to Greece, while sinking four threes.

The Turks rebounded Sunday for a 72-70 victory over Italy. Korkmaz provided 12 points in his signature sixth-man role for the national team.

Next up for Korkmaz and Turkey is a pairing with Puerto Rico this Friday.

Official World Cup competition begins August 31st.