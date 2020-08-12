Familiar Foe Closes Out Back-to-Back

There's one back-to-back on the 76ers' (42-29) bubble schedule, and they complete it Wednesday night against a familiar, formidable foe.

After delivering a spirited effort Tuesday versus the surging Phoenix Suns, the Sixers now face the defending champion Toronto Raptors (51-19).

And yes, even after losing last year's Finals MVP, even after withstanding a slew of injuries prior to the league's suspension, even after a four-month hiatus, the Raptors are very much living up to their championship pedigree.

They've won five out of their six games in Orlando, defeating the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, the Memphis Grizzlies, and - most recently on Monday - the Milwaukee Bucks. Each of these teams are currently eligible for the playoffs.

As for the Sixers, they'll be coming off a 130-117 loss to red-hot Phoenix, which has won seven straight. The Sixers on Tuesday were without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Ben Simmons, yet still displayed impressive resolve.

Alec Burks continued his recent tear, dropping 23 points. The total is his highest since joining the Sixers at the February trade deadline, and marked his third straight 20-point performance.

This is @AlecBurks10's third straight game with 20-or-more points, matching a career-long streak, which he's done twice before. The last time Burks scored 20-plus in three straight was from Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2017. h/t @StatHead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) August 11, 2020

Raul Neto, meanwhile, played the part of crafty spark plug off the bench. He scored nifty basket after nifty basket, en route to a career-high tying 22 points (9-18 fg, 3-7 3fg).

And then there was Kyle O'Quinn, the endearing, perpetually energetic veteran big man who always seems ready. He almost pulled off a triple-double, with nine points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists.

His 32 minutes of action were his most in over two years, and equaled the fourth-highest total of his career.

More than anything else, Brett Brown's goal going into Tuesday's game was for the back-ups to play loose and free. Mission accomplished.

"Although we didn't have a lot of our starting players, we made positive strides," said the Sixers' head coach.

Whom the Sixers will have at their disposal Wednesday against Toronto remains to be seen. We'll find out later in the day.

But either way, if Tuesday's bout with Phoenix showed anything, it was that the Sixers' reserves will be prepared to contribute if called upon.

Opponent Outlook:

There's only one team in the bubble holding opponents below 100 points per 100 possessions, and that's the Toronto Raptors, with a 99.5 defensive rating.

Toronto's last time out, it toppled the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106. No, the Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokoumpo (oral surgery), but the Raptors were missing Kyle Lowry (lower back), Serge Ibaka (right knee), and Fred VanVleet (right knee). Pascal Siakam sat out the fourth quarter.

Siakam, a first-time All-Star in 2020, is averaging 23.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic





