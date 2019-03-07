Ennis Offers Encouraging Showing

Since the February trade deadline yielded the 76ers a fresh crop of veteran talent, Brett Brown has been entirely transparent and consistent in his handling of the reserve rotation, especially the wings.

Some nights, Jonathan Simmons gets the nod. Other nights, it’s James Ennis III’s turn.

Wednesday in Chicago, based on the Bulls’ personnel, Ennis was up, and he delivered his most impactful outing yet as a Sixer. His 11 points (5-7 fg) were a high with the team, as were his seven rebounds.

Ennis, who was acquired by the Sixers from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in 2021, was particularly effective in the second half. Midway through fourth quarter, sandwiched amongst a series of rebounds and blocks, the 28-year old drained a corner 3-pointer to give the Sixers a nice boost, and push the lead to eight with eight minutes to go.

Afterwards, around the locker room, Ennis’ efforts drew quality reviews.

“James played great for us,” Tobias Harris said. “He’s still trying to find his rhythm, but I thought tonight he came out with great effort. It was good for him.”

“He’s been amazing,” said Jimmy Butler. “I think the most important thing he brings everyday is his joy. He’s always smiling. He stars in his role, and he plays incredibly hard. I think that’s very, very important on this team with the young group of guys we have, showing that whenever your number’s called, you’ve got to be ready to produce.”

Brown has only had about four weeks to get acquainted with new players like Ennis, and with the playoffs looming just a month away, he realizes time isn’t necessarily on his side. For as much as the head coach has learned about individuals and combinations on his roster, he wants to understand more.

Count Brown among the crowd that felt Ennis’ showing Wednesday provided additional clues about what the Cal - Long Beach product can do.

“I thought he played really well,” Brown said. "I thought defensively he did some good things, he made some tough shots. You select who you’re going to play based on match-ups. Tonight, we felt James could come in defensively and match up better in certain situations so we went with him. I thought he played every well.”

With the Sixers’ 108-107 loss to Chicago still fresh, Ennis didn’t have much interest in talking about his personal performance. He did say he’s been getting more and more acclimated to his new surroundings, and expressed optimism about the Sixers’ prospects for post-season success.

“We have like five All-Stars on this team,” he said. “We have role players who can play also. The whole 15 - from the first player to the last - we’re all good enough to help this team win.”

Another victory nearly came Wednesday, but for now, Ennis and Co. will have to wait until Friday, when the Sixers visit his old squad, the Rockets.

“I had a good experience,” said Ennis. “Going against them, I can’t wait to get after it and compete. That’s what you always want.”