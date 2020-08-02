Embiid's Big Night Not Enough

Snapshot

It was a back-and-forth affair in the 76ers’ (39-27) first official contest since the NBA restart, but Joel Embiid’s 41 points and 21 rebounds ultimately were not enough in a 127-121 loss to the Indiana Pacers (40-26).

Despite strong performances from Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers were unable to contain T.J. Warren, who went for a career-high 53 points.

In a game that featured nine lead changes and six ties, the Sixers led by as many as 10 points. The team out-rebounded Indiana, 55-34, and doubled the Pacers on the offensive boards, 20-10.

Key Contributors

Joel Embiid

• Embiid was impressive Saturday, recording a 41-point, 21-rebound double-double. The big man shot 65.2% from the field (15-23 fg). Embiid’s performance marks his second 40-plus point performance this season, his 12th game scoring 30 points or more.

• Brett Brown on Embiid: “Joel was dominant tonight, no doubt.”

Tobias Harris

• Tobias Harris scored 30 points and grabbed eight boards, along with a steal and a block. Saturday’s contest marks Harris’ sixth 30-plus point outing this season.

Ben Simmons

• Simmons tallied 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Simmons shot 57.1% from the field (8-14 FG).

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the San Antonio Spurs (28-36) Monday in Orlando. In their first bubble matchup, the Spurs topped the Kings, 129-120, as DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White combined for 53 points.

In the only meeting between the Sixers and Spurs thus far this season, the Sixers recorded a 115-104 victory at The Center.

The Spurs will face the Sixers in the latter half of a back-to-back, after they meet Memphis on Sunday.