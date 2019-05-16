Embiid to Tour Asia With Under Armour

Having built a global fanbase in a relatively short period of time, Joel Embiid will be headed overseas as part of the 2019 Under Armour Basketball Asia Tour.

Golden State Warriors MVP Steph Curry, New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will be joining Embiid on the trip. The group will appear in four cities over the span of a week.

Up first is a visit to Tokyo, Japan, on June 22nd and 23rd. The tour will then continue on to China, stopping in Shenzhen on June 24th and 25th and Beijing on June 26th and 27th, before culimating in Shanghai on June 28th and 29th.

Embiid, Curry, Smith, and Bamba are all part of the Under Armour family. Embiid travelled to Shenzhen and Shanghai with the 76ers last October for the NBA China Games 2018.