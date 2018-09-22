Training Camp | Expectations Set High

Expectations and goal-setting. They’re all the rage in the NBA this time of year, especially on Media Day.

Such was the occasion Friday at the 76ers’ training complex, as players conducted their first rounds of Q&A’s with reporters since last season ended.

Without question, two transformative youngsters on the roster, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, figure to have a considerable say in how the Sixers fare in the months ahead.

For Embiid, who averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game a year ago, his individual and collective ambitions are set about as high as they can go.

In addition to eyeing MVP honors, the All-Star big man also believes the Sixers are capable of making a run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

“An appearance in the NBA Finals, and winning it all,” Embiid responded Friday, when asked what would constitute a successful 2018-2019 campaign. “I feel like we got all the talent to make it happen.”

[after the team’s first training camp practice, Brett Brown cited making the Finals as a goal to which he too aspires]

Over the course of a summer that saw him split most of his time between Philadelphia and Los Angeles, while also traveling to play in Africa, Embiid focused on fine-tuning “everything” about his game, as well as his body.

He estimated he re-watched about each game from last season at least two times, and knows that eliminating turnovers will be particularly important.

Embiid hopes to perfect “being a complete player.”

“I have a lot of expectations for this season. This is the first time I’m healthy, especially during the summer time and coming into the season, just being myself and being ready for the season.”

There was a lot of overlap between Embiid’s outlook, and that of his point man, Simmons.

Like Embiid, Simmons alluded to wanting to improve all aspects of his game, from scoring the ball and defense, to finishing at the rim and free throw shooting.

“It’s really one of those things I want to keep getting better, and work towards being great,” said Simmons, this past summer named the third Rookie of the Year in franchise history after posting for 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game last season.

Based on Simmons’ social media activity, rare were the moments this off-season, it seemed, that he wasn’t doing something basketball-related. The Australian has brought plenty of determination back to the Delaware Valley.

He’s been in the area for several weeks now, sticking to a regimented schedule in preparation for year two.

“Where I see our team going is obviously getting to the playoffs, and making that push,” said Simmons, who described himself as a more aware, confident player compared to last fall. “We obviously want to get to that next level of getting past the second round, but that’s going to be tough. We have to see what we have, and everybody has to be on the same page, same as last year.”

Different, however, is that Markelle Fultz appears to be on track not only for a healthy season, but one in which he could be a consistent contributor, too.

“Everybody knows what happened last year,” the 20-year old guard said Friday. “This summer was me working to get my mechanics back, my confidence back, my swagger back. It was a very productive summer. I’m happy where I’m at right now going into training camp.”

Should Fultz regain the form that made him the consensus no. 1 pick in 2017, the Sixers might just have that much greater of a chance to go farther than they did this past spring, when Boston ousted them in the second round.

“I think this year we’re much better, and we added a couple pieces,” Embiid said. “It’s going to be exciting.”