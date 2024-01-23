The 76ers extended their win streak to six straight games (second-longest active streak in the league), behind JOEL EMBIID’s historic night as he set a 76ers franchise record with 70 points (24-41 FG) while hauling in 18 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Embiid's 70 points broke a team record that was set on Dec. 16, 1967, when Hall of Famer WILT CHAMBERLAIN notched 68 points at Chicago (Stathead).

Embiid joins the following players as the only ones in NBA history to post 70-or-more points in a game: Chamberlain, KOBE BRYANT, DAVID THOMPSON, DAMIAN LILLARD, ELGIN BAYLOR, DAVID ROBINSON, DONOVAN MITCHELL,and DEVIN BOOKER.

Embiid's performance marks the first time in NBA history that a player has posted at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game (Elias Sports Bureau). The point total also represents a 2023-24 NBA season-high, surpassing Milwaukee's GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO's 64-point effort earlier this season.

He's the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game while shooting at least 55-percent from the field.

This latest outing also was the 21st consecutive game in which Embiid scored at least 30 points, breaking a tie with Chamberlain for the fifth-longest 30-point streak in NBA history.

Through the first two quarters, Embiid scored 34 points and recorded 10 rebounds, marking his third career half of at least 30 points and 10 rebounds (second in 2023-24) which is tied for the most in the NBA in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). These 34 points are the most Embiid has scored in a first half and one shy of his career mark for any half (35 vs. Utah on Nov. 13, 2022).

Embiid scored 24 points and collected six rebounds in the first quarter, making him the fourth player this season to have a quarter of at least 20 points and five rebounds (Stathead).

He followed this up with 25 points in the third quarter, marking his second 25-point frame of the season, tied for the most by a player this season (Stathead).

With the win, Philadelphia stands at 10-3 (.769) against the Western Conference this season, the second-best mark among Eastern Conference teams.

Monday was the ninth time the 76ers scored at least 130 points which is tied for fifth in the NBA (8-1).