Embiid Returns in Atlanta

The severely shorthanded 76ers (7-4) struggled beyond their solid start Monday, falling in Atlanta, 112-94.

The Sixers impressed in the first quarter, taking a 32-28 advantage in the frame fueled by Joel Embiid’s 16 first-quarter points, but Atlanta’s strong 37-18 second quarter would ultimately make the difference.

Embiid and Mike Scott re-joined the lineup, but Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier all were out due to health and safety protocols. Also out were Ben Simmons (knee contusion), Furkan Korkmaz (adductor strain), and Terrance Ferguson (personal reasons).

Atlanta’s Trae Young led the way for the Hawks, finishing with a game-high 26 points, along with eight assists, three rebounds, and a steal. All five Atlanta starters finished in double figures.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, a block, and a steal in 23 minutes of play. Embiid shot 8-for-17 from the field, and made seven of his eight free throw attempts.

Isaiah Joe

Joe led the bench with a career-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Joe shot 6-for-9 from the field and added two rebounds, four assists, and two steals to his line.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks on 7-for-14 shooting.

Dakota Mathias

In his second career and second straight start, Mathias scored a career-high 14 points, plus two rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Up Next:

The Sixers are scheduled to face the Miami Heat (4-4) Tuesday at The Center. The Heat won their most recent game against the Wizards, 124-128, but their Sunday matchup with the Celtics was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

As of Monday’s 8:30 p.m. ET injury report, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn, and KZ Okpala are all out Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.

Meyers Leonard is questionable (left shoulder strain), while Kelly Olynyk (left groin contusion) and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) are probable.