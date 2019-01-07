Embiid Reaches 1000 x 500 Mark at Rare, Rapid Pace

It feels like just about every game, a new statistical nugget comes along that helps put into further context the impressive season Joel Embiid has been putting together.

The latest of these numerical notes emerged Saturday, in the 76ers’ 106-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thanks to this fortuitous bounce on a jump shot early in the second quarter, the big man became just the fourth player this season to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. He now keeps company with James Harden (1,142), Kevin Durant (1,110), and Damian Lillard (1,039).

Also of note, in the Sixers’ previous game, last Wednesday’s 132-127 win at Phoenix, Embiid passed 500 total rebounds.

He has subsequently become the first player to reach the 1,000-point x 500-rebound mark in 38 games or less since Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999-2000.

The only other Sixer to achieve the heady feat? Wilt Chamberlain, in 1965-66.

Most on Embiid’s mind Saturday, however, was the collective success his team has been enjoying this campaign.

As of Monday, the Sixers were tied with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for the fifth-best overall record in the league (26-14).

“We’ve been winning,” he said. “Winning makes everything easier.”

Approaching the halfway point of the 2018-19 campaign, Embiid ranks second in the NBA in free throws made (305) and taken (379). He paces all players in defensive rebounds (425), and ranks seventh in scoring (26.9 ppg) and overall rebounding (13.5 rpg).