Embiid Leads Comeback Win Over Brooklyn

It was a back-and-forth battle in South Philadelphia - a night that ended with a big overtime win, 112-104, 76ers.

Joel Embiid was tremendous in the comeback victory over Brooklyn (25-29), finishing with a season-high 39 points, along with 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes of play.

The Sixers have now won four in a row, and improved to a league-best 26-2 at home.

At the end of regulation, Embiid showed why he’s one of the game’s best.

As time wound down, the big man tied the game not once, but twice, from the foul line. He was 18 of 19 from the stripe overall.

On the final possession of the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 103-103, Embiid delivered a block on Wilson Chandler’s last-second shot, sending the game to extra minutes.

In overtime, it was all Sixers - which outscored the Nets 9-1 in those final five minutes.

Alec Burks had his best showing since joining the Sixers at the trade deadline, scoring 19 points and grabbing four rebounds.

He also delivered a pair of clutch free throws at the end of regulation, and went on to score five of the team’s nine points in overtime.

Tobias Harris provided another impressive performance, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

After starting the night on a 20-4 run, the Sixers ultimately fell behind by 20 in the second period.

Cutting the deficit to 10 at halftime, the team then tied the score in the third, before heading into the fourth period down just a point, 77-78.

For Burks, it was his 41st time breaking into double-figures this season, and his first time as a Sixer.

Embiid reached 30-point territory for the ninth time this season, and recorded his team-best 31st double-double this season.

The Sixers will travel to Milwaukee Friday to face the league-leading Bucks (47-8) for the third time this season.

The Sixers and Bucks have split their season series so far, 1-1.