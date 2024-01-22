Led all NBA players with 37.8 points on 54.5% shooting during Philadelphia's undefeated week
Has now scored at least 30 points in franchise-record 20 consecutive games
PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 22, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 21.
This is the third weekly award for Embiid this season and the 14th of his career, good for the second-most in franchise history (20 - Allen Iverson).
During an undefeated week (4-0) that included home wins over Houston and Denver and a pair of road victories at Orlando and Charlotte, Embiid led the league with an of 37.8 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocked shots. He was one of two players to average 35.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists throughout the week, while his 151 points scored were 42 more than the second-highest total.
Embiid opened the week with consecutive 40-point games against Houston (Jan. 15) and Denver (Jan. 16), upping his total to an NBA-best eight 40-point efforts on the season. His 41-point, 10-assist game against the Nuggets also represented his 17th straight 30-point double-double, breaking a tie with Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.
Embiid also moved up the franchise scoring ledger during this past week with his 11,700th career point scored, surpassing Johnny “Redd” Kerr for sole possession of seventh place.
The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player closed out the week with 36 points at Orlando (Jan. 19) and a 33-point, 10-rebound game at Charlotte (Jan. 20), extending his franchise-best streak of consecutive 30-point games to 20.
Through 31 games in 2023-24, Embiid is averaging an NBA-best 35.0 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, putting him on pace to join Chamberlain (1963-64) as the only NBA players to produce at least 35.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over a full season.
Phoenix’s Kevin Durant was named Player of the Week in the Western Conference.