Wednesday brought another MVP-worthy outing for Joel Embiid, and another big win for the 76ers (10-5), which topped the Boston Celtics (8-5), 117-109.

The Sixers now hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid led the team with 42 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Entering the rivalry matchup with an emphasis on limiting turnovers, the Sixers did just that - turning it over nine times, while Boston committed 16.

The Sixers trailed after three frames, but a commanding 31-17 fourth quarter ultimately made the difference. The Sixers shot 50.0% (7-14) from the field, 50.0% (2-4) from three, and 88.2% (15-17) from the foul stripe in the fourth frame.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Aside from his massive 42-point, 10-rebound double-double, Embiid attempted a season-high 21 free throws, making 17. He shot 63.2% from the field (12-19), his second-highest shooting percentage of the season.



Doc Rivers praised Embiid’s performance postgame:



“I love how he played tonight, because he kind of let it come to him. With 40, that’s hard to do.”

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 22 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He got off to a hot start, scoring a game-high 11 points in the first quarter. Harris scored 9 points, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, and a perfect 3-for-3 from the stripe in the pivotal fourth frame.



Harris finished at a game-high +20.

Danny Green

Green finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and an assist, finishing his night at +17 in his 28 minutes.



For as much as Joel Embiid led the way, thought Danny Green and Tobias Harris were fantastic, especially with the game on the line. Green was +11 in 6:00 in the 4th, Harris was +14 in 12:00 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/xYRhao9OES — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) January 21, 2021

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench unit once again, finishing with 16 points, and shooting 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Quote to Note:

Harris had high praise for the big fella.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on Joel Embiid's (@JoelEmbiid) MVP-caliber season thus far: “It’s not sort of - It’s for sure MVP caliber. Night after night, he controls the game, he controls the paint. Defensively, he’s just a force for us." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 21, 2021

Up Next:

Friday brings the second half of the two-game set between the Sixers and Celtics, as the Sixers will seek their third series sweep of the season.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics Wednesday, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Marcus Smart added 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists.