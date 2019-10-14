Early Chemistry Shines in Preseason Play

Another preseason game, another dominant effort from the new-look 76ers.

But if you ask them, that newness is quickly evolving into cohesion.

“I think we are coming along really well,” Tobias Harris said after Sunday’s 126-94 win over Orlando. “We are gelling as a team and seeing how good we can be defensively.”

Brett Brown called his team’s defensive energy a “prideful” one.

The squad has even been competing among themselves through games within the game, trying to rack up as many stops as possible.

“We’re challenging one another, day in and day out,” Harris said.

“They aspire to be an NBA sort of royalty defensively,” Brown said. “And they really are putting their actions and their efforts where some of their comments have been.”

The offensive chemistry isn’t looking too shabby either.

“I think the biggest thing is guys are just excited to play with one another,” Harris said. “Get out there, and get up and down, and embrace one another’s games.”



Make way for @J_Rich1 pic.twitter.com/SJjyMJqrQt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 13, 2019

To-date, the team’s togetherness is showing up on the stat sheet.

Thus far in the preseason, the 76ers lead the league in assists, averaging 30.3 per game (tied with Brooklyn). The team ranks third in points per game (123.3) and fourth in field goal percentage (50.6%).

The defense has been equally, if not more, dominant, holding opponents to 89.0 points per game (second best in the NBA). The squad ranks second in blocks per game (8.0 bpg) and third in steals (12.3 spg).

And while the team’s stars are in the process of aligning, the bench unit is steadily developing too.

Sunday, Matisse Thybulle contributed 10 points, while Shake Milton added nine. Kyle O’Quinn demonstrated his keen passing ability by dishing out nine steals.



Things you love to see: this. pic.twitter.com/yGg0Gpa6mi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 14, 2019

“I thought our bench maintained a spirit, they maintained an energy. They executed and I was especially happy with the bench to the end of the game,” Brown said.

With spirit, with effort, and with some healthy competition, the Sixers are looking more and more ready for the regular season awaiting just around the corner.

The Sixers’ five-game preseason schedule continues Tuesday as the team hosts Detroit.